Nigeria’s first and premium financial service provider, First bank of Nigeria, has announced that it has supported educational institutions in the country with loans for more than 10 billion naira in the past year.

The support of the Bank is carried out through it FirstEdu product, an educational solution created to improve educational facilities in schools with a view to improving the quality of education throughout the country.

FirstEdu loan is intended for private kindergartens, primary schools and secondary schools to help schools achieve their desired growth in the medium and long term. The product offers financing to replace old furniture and equipment, pay staff salaries, buy brand-new or reasonably used buses and renovate expired buildings and classrooms. With this product, school owners / owners can continue to lead the way in making learning easy and conducive to students.

The product gives schools access to facilities without tangible collateral, except for direct debit from the school fees account at the Bank.

On the other hand, the FirstEdu portal is a modular and robust web-based business portal that allows Tertiary educational institutions to manage academic, administrative, professional, logistical and payment challenges.

The product features and benefits include; e-Learning, virtual library and facilitation of exchange programs with foreign educational institutions; academic and student events / timetable / calendar management; school fees payment via the internet; online information and result control; interactive community forum between students and teachers. It also offers applicants the opportunity to register from the comfort of their home or any location around the world; no license, installation and maintenance costs and connects other ways for income leaks.

According to Chuma Ezirim, Group Executive, e-Business & Retail Products, First Bank of Nigeria Limited: “With FirstEdu, private schools at different levels of education in Nigeria; elementary, secondary and tertiary, have the right tool to take their business to the desired level. We are pleased that we have already paid more than N10 billion loans to schools in one year and we would continue to support growth in this important sector of our economy. “

“At FirstBank we identify with the impact of the educational sector on the socio-economic activities of the country and, more importantly, the lives of everyone. We remain committed to supporting schools because education is the core and the most important factor in enabling the growth of our economy, he concluded.

Sponsored Content

