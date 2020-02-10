Hollywood heartthrob helper? Spencer Garrett revealed that he doesn’t think Brad Pitt has some problems in the matchmaking department after the Fight Club actor joked about a Tinder profile in January.

“I don’t think he’ll likely need that,” said Garrett, 56, on Sunday, February 9, exclusively at the Cinémoi Oscar Party for Children Uniting Nations in Los Angeles.

Having won a supporting role as a male actor for Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on January 19, 2020, the native of Oklahoma had a joke about how he “wanted to add this to [his]” scale profile. “But as he adds more trophies to his collection – he received the best actor’s role in an ancillary role as Oscar on Sunday – Pitt’s comrades-in-arms are sure to play in the matchmaking department.

“Now he has an Oscar to walk around with, so we’re not worried about Brad,” Garrett told us on Sunday. “He is a handsome guy.”

The star “For All Mankind”, whose film “Bombshell” was also awarded for an Oscar for 2020, raved about it, with Pitt in the Series work Quentin Tarantino Movie.

“[I am] so happy for him. I mean the joy of seeing him every time he wins an award [and] he gets up and gives a nice speech and a nice recognition of his place in the pantheon in this business [ is great], “said Air Force One actor Us Oscar Sunday.” He is a gracious man, it was great to work with. “

The Californian also pointed out that it was easy to act alongside Pitt and Leonardo Dicaprio Once upon a time in Hollywood because they have all been in business for so long.

Garrett explained that the “best” thing about shooting with the couple was that Pitt admitted that they might have crossed at one point or another.

“Brad said to me,” I know I’ve seen you in millions of things, but have we worked together before? “

This conversation resulted in all men discussing their guest roles from the start, which helped to remove “feelings of intimidation”.

“I [just] spoke to two wonderful character actors,” he said of the moment. “We were all on the same trip. You made it easy for me and I had fun. “

With reporting from Christina Rath

