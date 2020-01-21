We are not the worst state, but how bad is California for drivers? - The Ukiah Daily Journal

advertisement

If there is something that almost all Californians can agree on, driving around in the Golden State is a challenge.

In fact, you would probably use stronger language to describe the experience of driving almost everywhere in California. Terrible. Terrible. Soul crushing. Add a few expletives and you can summarize the feelings of most drivers to get behind the wheel, fight miles of traffic and try to get from Point A to Point B on California’s roads and highways in a reasonable amount of time.

So where is California located among all US states with regard to driving? To say the least, how about near the bottom of the barrel?

According to a study by WalletHub, a website for personal finance and information, which Tuesday said that California comes in 47th place out of all 50 states when it comes to driving. WalletHub ranked states based on data from sources such as the US Census Bureau, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Federal Highway Administration, and based its findings on the costs of states for vehicle ownership and maintenance, traffic and infrastructure, safety and access to vehicle maintenance services.

According to the research, Washington, Rhode Island and Hawaii are the only states that drive worse than California. WalletHub said the best state to drive is Iowa, followed by Tennessee, North Carolina, Texas and Nebraska.

For California, several data points contributed to its low status when driving in the US. California has the highest percentage of traffic and is in 46th place for the highest number of car thefts. The state also came in 49th place due to the highest average gas prices in the entire country.

So what can California do to make driving a better experience for its residents? Eleftheria Kontou, assistant professor of civil engineering and environment at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, said taking more steps would be an incentive to encourage the introduction of electric vehicles.

“Research suggests that state tax credits, discounts and other incentives, such as freely accessible vehicle lanes, free parking (s), and no registration fees are associated with increased acceptance of electric vehicles,” Kontou said. “Support and financing for the installation of charging station infrastructure encourages buyers to purchase electric vehicles by reducing acceptance issues such as range concerns.”

Although everyone stuck in Bay Area traffic would not be surprised at how painful it is to drive around the region and the state, the situation is not all bad for Californian drivers.

WalletHub said that California is number 1 when it comes to the least days of rainfall per year, and holds the top position for most auto repair shops per capita. California is also number 1 for having the most car washes per capita. So it’s good to know that in California you’re probably not far away from a place to clean your car. That is, as long as the car wash closes before you go through your next traffic jam.

