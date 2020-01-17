advertisement

The golden generation of players from Ballyhale Shamrocks will enter the arena on Sunday as hot favorites for the club title All-Ireland, and thereby earned favorites (Croke Park, 2:00 PM).

The Kilkenny champions already have seven All-Ireland titles in the bank and had to fight hard to get past Derry’s Slaughtneil in the semi-final, a victory that adds another chapter to an already illustrious history.

Sunday’s opponents have quite an impressive pedigree themselves. Borris-Ileigh ended a three-decades famine with their province title last year, but their name has been golden in Tipperary for decades.

When they won provincial titles in 1949, 1950 and 1953, Borris played immortal stylists such as Jimmy Finn, wing defender in the GAA team of the century, and the Kenny, Phil (Phibby), Sean and Paddy brothers.

The club came again in the 1980s, when Richard Stakelum, Bobby and Aidan Ryan participated in their provincial title victories of 1981, 1983 and 1986 – as well as the All-Ireland club win of 1987.

Is that kind of heritage a help for the current team?

“It doesn’t hurt at all,” says defender Paddy Stapleton.

“I don’t know how much it helps, but it doesn’t hurt at all because it wasn’t entirely unknown territory. You knew there was something to be made earlier.

“I always thought that was nice to have to live up to. There was at least one other team before it did. I said to the boys: “It wouldn’t be great if we were like that and we had two teams that did it once (All-Ireland club) and we were one of them” that it would be great.

“I always thought it was great to achieve something like that, because you would see many teams winning their provincial finals for the first time or for the first time in a long time, and I think that’s all and everything. So I think it was something we could focus on.

“We had another team that had done it before. We are not the best team that has ever left this parish. So let’s see if we can challenge and try to emulate what they did before. I certainly don’t think it hurt us when we got that far. “

That All-Ireland club title in ’87 featured Phil (Phibby) Kenny’s son Philip. Over time, he settled in Celbridge with his family, but not forever. Hence the presence of Philip as Borris selector and his sons, Niall and Conor, who represent a powerful double threat at the front.

“It’s great for the family in all honesty,” says Conor.

“It is going well, I think, with our father as a selector there is currently a good atmosphere at home.

“We are really looking forward to the game. I can’t wait.”

They say the savage loves his birth coast, and Kenny recognizes the appeal of home, despite learning his craft in Kildare.

“I fell in love with the swing there, fell in love with the game in Kildare, I played all my swing there and then I came to live with my grandmother in 2013 and played my last year in U21 with Tipperary.

“The family then moved and Niall came with them. That is how my past went anyway. “

Kenny acknowledges that neither Borris nor Ballyhale draw on a large constituency.

“Cuala and Na Piarsaigh and those clubs would have a huge choice, while in Borris-Illeigh it is very small, the same as Ballyhale.

“Ballyhale is steeped in tradition, we have a tradition of our own. We have no other distractions in the field of soccer or football, we just love to swing here, it is our identity, really, the structure of the minor here is incredible.

“If we can get one or two from every minor group, it looks good for the future.”

Kenny’s point to bring underage players is significant. History can help, but what contribution does geography make? Borris are like many other clubs in rural Ireland, challenged by demography and depopulation. Stapleton points out that their location entails a certain dividend when they try to maintain themselves. “I think some clubs can die a little. And even now it’s getting harder because numbers can get weaker.

“I think we are lucky because we are in a few big cities, so employment is quite there. So it wouldn’t be bad to live that way.

“But if you’re not at the center of what’s happening in Tipperary, or anywhere else, it’s probably very, very difficult to sustain. Once you get through the levels at the senior level and maybe have fewer children in the minor, it is very, very difficult to keep up with.

“We had a long, long time without real success. We have won a few Nordic here and there, but this, I hope, will stimulate faith and stimulate hunger for people to play; even for young people to say, “Wouldn’t it be great to play for Borris-Ileigh when I’m older.” I think it’s important, very important. “

History influenced by geography, teams formed by achievement. It is what makes every club different and makes every club the same.

