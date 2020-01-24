advertisement

Kerrang! Playing awards, big headline shows and stadiums with your boy heroes – it doesn’t get much better than Ghost and Tobias Forge’s 2019

How was the headliner? Wembley Arena last year?

“It was good – a great night! It felt like a step to the next level. Everyone knows that London is important for rock music, and it’s a special place, but Ghost started our career there. Our second show was there and we were signed to a London label, Rise Above Records, so we have strong ties with the city. “

It felt good to close the year with this a memorable show?

“Of course. It was important to close the year well. We have achieved a lot and I feel inspired to go back into the studio. We are already conspiring a lot about the coming years. So we already have a number of set things in motion. “

You also did a huge European tour with Metallica in the summer. It sounds like you had a terrible year …

“That was a very cool tour. I checked many locations that I dreamed of playing. When you are asked to support a large band, because they want to give you their support, that makes you very strong as a band. I think if you ask Bokassa, they would probably say the same thing. They were there at the initiative of Metallica, which is such an approval that you would be crazy – or stupid – not to do it. “

Still it has to be quite a job, warming up a Metallica audience?

“It’s busy, but we’ve done it before, opening it to other bands in similar settings. So I didn’t feel the same pressure as five years ago. I mean, we had the luxury of doing it 25 times! So you hit used to the stage, to the format and you know the crew. It was a full production tour where Metallica also had its own stage, so nothing really changed except the view from the stage. “

As someone who grew up listening to Metallica, how does it feel like supporting them?

“If you think about it that way, it seems strange and surreal. There are definitely times when you have to pinch yourself. I am so lucky to be on tour every night and watch the band – a band that I often visited when I was a kid. It was a surreal experience, considering that trip. It is an unrealistic dream for your younger self, but when it happens, it doesn’t feel so strange. I probably feel the way Metallica felt when they met Queen or became friends with Deep Purple. “

You have won your first Kerrang! Award in June. What are your memories of that night?

“That was really cool, but I didn’t think we would win, so I wasn’t prepared at all. It felt really good to be a winner in a room with so many cool people you love and respect. “It was a great honor. Lars [Ulrich, Metallica] was there and I saw Jimmy Page through the room. Does that count as meeting him?”

Of course why not? Have you shrugged this year with other famous people?

“I spent some time with Rob Halford from Judas Priest – that was cool. He is a fan of Ghost, which is crazy, because saying that I am a fan of him is an understatement. Oh, and I went to a barbecue a few months ago, and Geezer Butler from Black Sabbath was there. His lyrics and bass playing made him an idol from my childhood. But when I met him, I realized that he is also a very nice man! “

