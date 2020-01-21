advertisement

Bright is the type of film that either moans or excites a person as it is a modern D&D where humans, elves, orcs and many other creatures live together since no one can remember. It raises a whole new level of questions when it comes to the whole society in which these very different beings live, but it is also something that the critics have considered less successful while the fans have been trying hard to differ. This shows that the critics are not sure whether it is their job to rate films and tell us, the audience, what makes a film good or not. If you are rolling your eyes, you are welcome in the club because critics are usually just biased people with a different opinion and a title that appears to enable them to tell others whether something is worth it or not. In any case, people on Bright have responded largely positively, expressing a desire to bring a second film to Netflix that could potentially expand the already moving world. MovieWeb’s Ryan Scott commented that the film was a gamble and he was right, but so far it sounds like it has paid off enough to produce a sequel that people want to try.

Bright has a lot to tell, but when we see the next episode coming out, it’s hard to say, since we only know that it is currently under development. Fred Topel from SlashFilm has more to say on the subject. Given how the first film ended, there are many angles and snags that could be used to stage the second, but it is also likely that the film will be seen as an attempt to build on a world that in spite of the huge scope is already familiar somehow differences. A well-known thing is that Tikka is still there while Leilah and her friends have been eliminated and therefore deleted from the equation. But with the possibility that two other wands exist and the whole idea that the Dark Lord will be awakened if someone gathers all three, it’s enough to believe that Bright could possibly go on to a sequel, if not a trilogy, there it is a story like this that opens up many possibilities. Ward and Jakoby could get along better in the second film, the city could at least get a little more connected with the idea that the orcs can be bulls and still belong to a clan, but the elves still seem somehow arrogant and somehow mainly because they were shown a bit snobbly and away from the rest of the world.

Many people have made their own comments on how Bright reflects the world we currently live in and how they believe that the various races are used to represent the oppressed and the allegedly abused peoples that we see every day. First of all, it’s a film, and there are both disenfranchised people and other creatures who face the same problems and dilemmas in the film. So it’s not entirely inaccurate that racism is an issue in this film, but it’s kind of stupid to be fair, since Bright’s fantastic nature is a nice mix with the realism it presents, one creates great story that doesn’t take as much thought as people put into it. A sequel is likely to further explore the racial inequalities, the debris that every species gets from those around them, and the constant divide that separates races and different classes, as this is a driving force behind the film that made it makes it work. Overall, Bright is a film that works for some people, but not for everyone.

The sequel will undoubtedly have a serious rise, which will be accepted by the audience just as much as the first one, especially since the premise of the Dark Lord, the wands and of course Tikka must be followed and the possibility of other elves trying to get there, where Leilah failed. It’s too hard to believe that there were no other elves trying to bring the legendary Dark Lord back to life, and with the possibility of two more wands in the world, there is still a lot of history left that the Continuation appears worthy of continuation of the first film, as long as it is allowed to progress in a way that Ward and Jakoby are still together and may tolerate each other as partners.

