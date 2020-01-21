advertisement

Meghan Markle and Harry “January was overwhelming as they announced that they were retiring as senior royals, coupled with more developments, such as the news that they will give up their royal titles and official royal works. The press is naturally curious about things that go further.

But just like the good friend she is, Serena Williams is not ready to gossip about her BFF Meghan Markle and we totally understand.

So when reporters got the chance to interview Williams after the Australian Open game she won on Monday, they chose to ask her about Meghan instead of tennis.

According to TMZ, the reporter asked: “Your good friend, Meghan Markle, who attended your last two slams, and Harry, have taken a move, a view that many people think is extraordinary and historic, what are your feelings about that? Did you talk to her? “

Serena Williams, who probably expected such a question, gave a professional answer.

“Yes, I have absolutely nothing about that, but try it. You tried it. You did well, “she said with a smile.

