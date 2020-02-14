Late Wednesday evening Bernie Smilovitz of the WDIV-Detroit reported that the Detroit Lions engage in trade negotiations In regards to Matthew Stafford.

Thursday morning, Lions GM Bob Quinn replied to a text of Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press saying that the Smilovitz report is “100% false !!”

Now Smilovitz and WDIV-Detroit are doubling their report, claiming they stand by what has been said and cited Kelly Stafford’s posts on his Instagram post as evidence.

Of WDIV-Detroit:

We are true to our history and our sources. We find huge validity in what we report because of what Kelly Stafford posted on Instagram. Before our report was made, she reported that if Detroit had finished with her husband, they would like to go to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers need a quarterback after Philip Rivers leaves.

The fact that Kelly posted this before our report tells us that things were going on behind the scenes, and our sources confirmed that later.

Again, we are only reporting trade talks for Stafford and these talks have definitely taken place.

“The Detroit Lions have denied Local 4’s report that they had entered into trade talks with quarterback Matthew Stafford in the past few weeks. We are maintaining our story and our sources.” – Bernie Smilovitz https://t.co/NilM4wGwuS

– Local 4 WDIV Detroit (@ Local4News) February 14, 2020

Nation, what do you think of all these rumors? Do you believe Bernie Smilovitz or Bob Quinn?

