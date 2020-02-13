Eighteen years ago today (February 13, 2002) was a sad day in country music: That day Waylon Jennings died of diabetes. He was 64 years old.

Jennings was born near Littlefield, Texas, and inherited his love of music from his mother. When he was eight years old he started playing guitar and when he was 12 years old Jennings had his own weekly radio broadcast on the local KVOW station. Jennings dropped out of school at the age of 16 and took on a number of odd jobs while focusing on his music career. He started working as a DJ for KVOW, where he also appeared on air.

After moving to KDAV in Lubbock, Texas, Jennings met Buddy Holly; The two started working together and Holly invited Jennings to join his band for his winter dance party tour. When Holly was killed in a plane crash during the Winter Dance Party Tour – on a flight that was originally supposed to include Jennings – Jennings continued the tour and acted as lead singer in Holly’s place.

Thanks to the help of Bobby Bare and Willie Nelson, Jennings signed with RCA Victor in 1965 under the direction of Chet Atkins. The following year, Jennings released his first album on the Folk Country label. The record produced two singles, including “Stop the World (and Let Me Off)”, which ended up in the top 20.

Jennings and Nelson are credited for helping to start the outlaw movement in country music that has changed the sound and style of the entire genre. Jennings has released 45 studio albums throughout his career, 20 of which ended up in the top 10. He also had numerous hit charts, including “I’m a Ramblin ‘Man”, “Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way” and “Subject by the Dukes of Hazzard (Good’ Ol Boys).”

While Jennings had one of the most successful careers in the history of country music, his personal life remained a struggle. He had a well documented and lengthy fight against addiction, first against amphetamines, followed by cocaine. Although the singer later went to rehab to get clean, he remained an avid cigarette smoker until 1988.

In October 2001, Jennings was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Two months later, the music smith, who also fought diabetes, had his left foot amputated.

Jennings died in his house while sleeping. He was survived by his wife Jessi Colter and son Shooter Jennings.

