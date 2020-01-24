Waxahatchee announces new album 'Saint Cloud'

advertisement

Waxahatchee has announced their return with a new album called Saint Cloud.

The record, which appears as the highly anticipated successor to Out In The Storm 2017, follows the EP Great Thunder from 2018 and will be released on Merge Records in March.

“I think all of my records are turbulent and emotional, but it feels like it has a small dose of enlightenment. It feels a bit calmer and less ruthless, ”said Katie Crutchfield in a statement.

The album is complemented by ‘Fire’, the first single to be recorded: “The idea and melody for ‘Fire’ came up when driving across the Mississippi from Memphis to West Memphis, AR, with the sun reflecting the sun Water that literally lit West Memphis. The song is written by myself. “Added Crutchfield.” It’s about the internal dialogue of shame about mistakes you’ve made in the past, and how we squirm and beat up when we slip. It should be a personal encouragement talk.

“If I can love myself unconditionally, I can move around the world a little easier. If I can accept that I have only a partial view of the universe and cannot know everything or control much of anything, then I can breathe a little easier, take better care of myself and be closer to my own truth. “

Stream the track below.

