Waxahatchee is back. Katie Crutchfield has announced the new album Saint Cloud and she has also shared the new song “Fire”. Listen below. Saint Cloud arrives via Merge on March 27.

In addition to the new music, Crutchfield has announced a tour this spring that includes appointments with Bonny Doon, Mirah and Radiator Hospital. Find this data below.

Katie Crutchfield recorded Saint Cloud in Tornillo, Texas, at Sonic Ranch and Stuyvesant, New York’s Long Pond, in summer 2019. Brad Cook produced the album, which includes contributions by guitarist / keyboardist Josh Kaufman, drummer / percussionist Nick Kinsey and backing band Bonny Doon. Crutchfield said of the new song in a statement:

Holy cloud:

01 Oxbow

02 Can’t do much

03 fire

04 lilac

05 The eye

06 hell

07 witches

08 war

09 Arkadelphia

10 Ruby Falls

11 St. Cloud

