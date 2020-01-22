Waxahatchee is back. Katie Crutchfield has announced the new album Saint Cloud and she has also shared the new song “Fire”. Listen below. Saint Cloud arrives via Merge on March 27.
In addition to the new music, Crutchfield has announced a tour this spring that includes appointments with Bonny Doon, Mirah and Radiator Hospital. Find this data below.
Katie Crutchfield recorded Saint Cloud in Tornillo, Texas, at Sonic Ranch and Stuyvesant, New York’s Long Pond, in summer 2019. Brad Cook produced the album, which includes contributions by guitarist / keyboardist Josh Kaufman, drummer / percussionist Nick Kinsey and backing band Bonny Doon. Crutchfield said of the new song in a statement:
The idea and melody for “Fire” was while driving over the
Mississippi River from Memphis to West Memphis, AR, reflecting sun
from the water that lit up West Memphis literally. The songs
written by myself It is about the internal dialogue of shame
Mistakes you made in the past, and how we
hit us when we slip. It should be a bit personal
Pep talk. If I can love myself unconditionally, then I can move
through the world a bit easier. If I can accept that, I have only one
Partial view of the universe and that I can’t know everything or
control a lot of everything, then I can breathe, take a little easier
Better take care of me and be closer to my own truth.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cEyYlyRr2_U [/ embed]
Holy cloud:
01 Oxbow
02 Can’t do much
03 fire
04 lilac
05 The eye
06 hell
07 witches
08 war
09 Arkadelphia
10 Ruby Falls
11 St. Cloud