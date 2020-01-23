Watson drops to a heavy second round defeat in Melbourne

advertisement

Heather Watson made a gentle exit from the Australian Open with a heavy loss to 16th seed Elise Mertens in the second round.

The British number two claimed its best victory in two and a half years against world number 17 Mertens in the quarter-finals of the Hobart International last week.

Watson therefore arrived in Melbourne with confidence and she fought excellently to beat Kristyna Pliskova and the wind in the opening round on Wednesday.

advertisement

Game, set, match! @Elise_mertens marches into the third round with a 6-3 6-0 win over Heather Watson.

Next: CiCi Bellis. # AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/R6oZ6ripCb

– #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 23, 2020

But Watson couldn’t find anything similar to Mertens, with the Belgian who won the last eight games and the 6-3 6-0 match in just 56 minutes.

The game was postponed on Thursday due to heavy rain that threw a layer of dust on the outdoor courts, and it was late afternoon by the time Watson and Mertens started their game.

There was still a reddish-brown hue on the pitch and Watson made an unfavorable start by dropping the service in the opening game.

Mertens wins 6-3 6-0 in just 56 minutes. Watson only won 8 points in the second set. She was excellent against Pliskova yesterday, but there was little fighting today. Harriet Dart now the last hope of Great Britain against Simona Halep at 8 a.m.

– Eleanor Crooks (@EleanorcrooksPA) January 23, 2020

She recovered the break immediately and then held serve, but that would be the only time she would lead in the game, with Watson simply making too many mistakes against an opponent who fetched extremely well and could punish a short ball.

Things quickly went downhill for Watson in the second set, the fight running away from the 27-year-old, who won only eight points in the six games.

The defeat left Harriet Dart, who faced Wimbledon champion Simona Halep in the night session, as the last remaining British hope for singles

advertisement