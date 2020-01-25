Water tanker operators continue to skip KWA installations

advertisement

Operation Pure Water, intended to provide everyone with drinking water, seems to have hit hard weather, with water tanks continuing to draw water from wells.

The meeting of petitions led by K.B. examined the status of water availability in the district. Ganesh Kumar had instructed tanker operators to collect water only from pump houses of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA). It was to ensure that quality water was supplied to the neighborhood.

Accordingly, the KWA each set up 10 hydrants at its treatment plants in Aluva and Maradu, where tankers could collect water, in addition to installing 32 hydrants at pump houses in the district.

Ironically, there are few buyers for water supplied by the KWA. With the exception of three to four days when about 400 loads of water in varying capacity tankers were collected from the Aluva plant two weeks ago, fewer than 50 loads have now been collected from the plant.

With regard to Maradu, about 80 loads are collected, with an average of 25,000 liters per load, while almost 50 loads are taken from the Perumannoor pump house with an average of 10,000 liters per load. According to Secretary R. Ramachandran of the Water Tanker Owners Association, around 2,000 loads are brought to the city every day, with the majority of consumers being hotels, shopping centers, apartments and the Supreme Court. He said that in addition to the KWA pump houses, water was also supplied from sources. The owner learns that the purity of water from wells must be guaranteed.

The new fire hydrants located in easily accessible locations in the Aluva plant can fill a large tank with a capacity of 36,000 liters in 15 minutes. Four old fire hydrants are also used to fill smaller customers as they take more time.

However, only 14 tankers had reached the Aluva plant until noon on Thursday. The usual collection of hydrants in the factory before the launch of operation Pure Water was on average around 30.

The assembly committee was particularly convinced that it was not necessary to get water from KWA hydrants. Although the officer in charge of Operation Pure Water did not respond to questions about the purity of well water, it was learned that the district administrator had authorized tanker operators to collect well water until 30 January, saying that the KWA had not been in able to sell water to meet demand, in addition to the operators’ assertion that extracting water from KWA hydrants was time consuming.

However, it was found that, except for a day when a KSEB cable broke, resulting in a plant shutdown for about three hours, there was no shortage of water at KWA plants and that the new fire hydrants were sufficiently efficient to a 36,000-liter tank in 15 minutes. The cost of KWA water is £ 600 for 10,000 liters.

