Water tank plane fighting forest fires in Australia feared it crashed

A water tanker aircraft that fights forest fires in Australia is feared to have crashed.

National fire brigade officials said helicopters were looking for the aircraft after contact was lost in the Snowy Monaro region of New South Wales.

The service said: “Local ground staff indicates that the aircraft may have crashed.

“A number of helicopters are conducting a search in the area.”

The NSW Rural Fire Service is investigating reports of a serious incident with an airplane in the south of NSW this afternoon.

Contact was lost with a large air tanker working in the snowy Monaro area. #nswrfs #nswfires pic.twitter.com/i6u1mlZsZ0

– NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) January 23, 2020

Meanwhile, Canberra Airport was closed on Thursdays due to the nearby fire and residents south of the Australian capital were told to seek shelter.

The fire started on Wednesday, but strong winds and high temperatures made the conditions in Canberra worse.

Arrivals and departures are influenced by aviation firefighting operations.

Contact your airline for current flight details.

Follow ACT ESA to stay informed.

– Canberra Airport (@CanberraAirport) January 23, 2020

A second fire near the airport that started on Thursday morning is at the “look and act” level.

“Arrival and departure are influenced by aviation firefighting operations,” the airport authority said in a tweet.

