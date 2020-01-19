Water supply works almost complete in Erode

advertisement

With 95% working under the £ 484.45 crore Dedicated Water Supply Scheme completed and the water supply started to a few areas within the Corporation limits, the scheme is expected to go into operation by the end of March or in the first week of April after which all 60 departments would regularly receive protected drinking water.

Under the State’s Annual Action Plan (SAAP) 2015-16 of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the scheme is being implemented with the Indian Government’s share in crore of £ 242.23, the state administration – core of £ 96.89 and £ 145.33 crore of the Smart City funds. The scheme aims to provide 81.10 million liters (MLD) of water per day to all departments within the Corporation limits and is implemented by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board.

Water is extracted from the river Cauvery in the village of Varadanallur in Uratchikottai in Bhavani and pumped to the treatment plant with a capacity of 120 MLD after which clean water is collected in a well with a capacity of 52 lakh liters. Water is later pumped to wells in Suriyampalayam and VOC Park (1.48 crore liter capacity) from where it is distributed to reservoirs and later to households and commercial institutions. Although the existing 46 service reservoirs must be used, of the proposed 21 reservoirs work has been completed for 18 reservoirs, while three reservoirs will be completed by the end of February.

Of the total distribution network of 731.82 km, 80 km is being worked on, while for 40,000 homes no home-service connection has yet to be provided against the proposed 1.30 lakh new home-service connections. Water was recently pumped to the two wells to check for leaks and other errors attended by the officials.

A senior TWAD Board engineer said that water is being supplied to a few areas in Suriyampalayam that would be extended to other areas in the coming days. He said that all work would be completed by March and that 81.10 MLD water would be supplied to the current population of 5.35 lakh, 114.75 MLD water to seven lakh population in 2032 and 147.69 MLD water to 9, 05 lakh population in 2047. The scheme is intended to deliver 135 liters per capita per day to the population.

Work order was issued to Larson and Toubro Limited, Chennai on June 10, 2017 and work began on June 3, 2017 and is scheduled to be completed in June 2019. However, due to various factors, work was delayed and would take another two months to complete completion.

Company Commissioner M. Elangovan told the Hindu that the works are almost completed and that the date of commissioning would be determined after the final report from the TWAD Council. “Since it is an important arrangement, the Chief Minister would put the arrangement into operation and the date would be set soon,” he added.

