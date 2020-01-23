Water restrictions start in the center of Taranaki

advertisement

ANDY JACKSON / STUFF

Water restrictions are now in force in two of the three Taranaki districts. (File photo)

Water restrictions are now in effect for the Stratford district until further notice.

The Stratford District Council said on Thursday that the restrictions were the result of a continuous dry curse in downtown Taranaki.

In a press release, Victoria Assa, director of assets of the municipality, said river levels had fallen to a point where “limiting water use is required to maintain minimal river flows”.

The water restrictions apply to properties that use the Stratford, Toko or Midhirst water supply.

This means a ban on sprinkler and irrigation systems and on unattended hoses.

Handheld hoses can be used, depending on your house number, with even-numbered houses on even days and odd-numbered houses on odd days.

The municipality also asked residents to save water by turning off taps and repairing leaking taps and pipes.

In New Plymouth, restrictions apply until March 31. There is currently no water restriction in South Taranaki.

