Water polo player died of heart rhythm disorders

Teammates and friends pay tribute to a young athlete who suddenly died for a training session.

Rowan Brown, 19, died while swimming for a session with the senior men’s team at the North Harbor Water Polo Club on Thursday night.

It is believed that he died of a heart rhythm disorder.

NORTH PORT WATER POLO / FACEBOOK

The death at the AUT Millenium Center in the Rosedale suburb of Auckland was completely unexpected, according to teammate James Catlin.

“He was just swimming before training and we were getting ready to play and he was pulled out of the pool by one of the lifeguards,” he said.

“He really was a successful man and he went to places. It was completely out of the blue.”

Claire Watson, a committee member for the North Harbor Water Polo Club, said that Brown was “really exceptional”.

“He was a very gifted athlete, but also the most difficult of the workers. Everything he deserved was fully earned.”

Brown made the senior men’s team in 2019 and traveled to South Korea.

He was also a mentor and coach for younger players.

Watson said that while there was much talk about the athletic ability of Brown, he was also “one of the truly genuinely beautiful boys of life”.

He was a member of a very close family, she said.

“He always had a smile on his face … I can’t emphasize enough what a beautiful, respectful man he was.”

