WATCH: Ugly fight breaks out at the end of the Kansas State-Kansas men's basketball game

LAWRENCE, May. (AP) – Third order Kansas and Kansas State ended their bitter confrontation Tuesday night with a wild melee behind the basket with punches, spades and at least one player who picked up a crutch, moments after the Jayhawks tried to dribble out of time on their win 81- 59.

Silvio De Sousa was stripped by DaJuan Gordon of the Wildcats near Midcourt and Gordon tried to make a layout. The great man of the Jayhawks recovered and blocked his shot, sent Gordon to the floor and then stopped barking over him. That caused banks to empty and throw punches in what amounted to a rugbyscrum. At one point, De Souza picked up a stool and held it above his head, as if he were about to wave at a Kansas State player before assistant coach Jerrance Howard took it from him.

Both coaching staff and security were needed to separate the teams. Then, which contributed to the bizarre finish, the officials recalled both teams from the locker rooms and set a tenth of a second on the clock when Kansas State shot free throws at a chorus of angry of the few thousand fans who were still in the arena.

Christian Braun scored a career-high 20 points, Devon Dotson added 18 and Udoka Azubuike finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds for Kansas, which defeated the Wildcats for the 14th time at Allen Fieldhouse.

The Jayhawks, who lost 10 days ago to Baylor, also avoided back-to-back home layers for the first time since 1988-89.

Xavier Sneed had 16 points and David Sloan had 14 for the Wildcats (8-10, 1-5), who continue to struggle on the road. They lost all three league matches outside of the Bramlage Coliseum after entering 7-2 a year ago when they tied Texas Tech for the Big 12 title – ending the record series of 14 consecutive Jayhawks championships.

The Jayhawks built a comfortable 39-23 lead through the break, and everything – and everything else – came during that soul-shattering 19-2 run midway through the first half that torpedoed almost every chance of upset.

It started when Braun hit the first of what would be three three-pointers during the attack by the freshmen. It went on when the Jayhawks forced the Wildcats into a series of bloated layups and easy misses, a few missed free throws, a shot clock foul and five turnovers, causing coach Bruce Weber to stamp his feet in frustration.

The run ended – fittingly – with Braun another 3, giving the Jayhawks a 26-9 lead with less than 10 minutes to go.

Braun, who played only 4 minutes in Texas last weekend, hit another out of the arc when the shot clock played the second half and Kansas more than doubled its biggest rival at 47-23 before the Wildcats showed some life.

Sloan started their own run with an easy basket, after which he followed one from Sneed with two more. Cartier Diarra replied to the fans who had hacked him all night from an early airball by adding a layup, and Gordon’s 3-pointer covered a 13-2 point that gave Kansas State within 49-36 with about 14 minutes to go in the game.

Braun answered with another 3 during another big run that allowed the Jayhawks to put the game away.

GREAT PHOTO

Kansas State played its third consecutive ranked opponent, and should have entered some momentum after an easy win over dan-no. 12 West Virginia. But after hanging out with the Jayhawks for the first few minutes, sloppy play and their inability to convert layouts on the edge, Kansas enabled them to go on the flight that defined the game.

Kansas didn’t shoot the ball particularly well, but the Jayhawks dominated the glass, kept sales to a minimum and played one of their better defensive games throughout the season.

NEXT ONE

Kansas State is going to Alabama on Saturday for the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

Kansas welcomes ex-Texas coach Rick Barnes with Tennessee on Saturday.

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

