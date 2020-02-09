An innings break in a cricket game had never been anticipated like this.

It took an odd five minutes, but it was also a good time for Sachin Tendulkar followers when their “god” is at 22 meters in a country where he is no less revered than his own.

And those five minutes of just using thugs to raise funds for the Bushfire Charity are archived as carefully as his hundred international hundreds.

With a shady shoulder, Tendulkar did not take part in the charity game, but was defeated by Australian cricket superstar Ellyse Perry during the break. Perry had asked Tendulkar to face her in a video message accepted by Indian legend on social media.

Accustomed to seeing it either in immaculate white tones or in the light blue (formerly navy blue) colors of India, fans at the Junction Oval site in Melbourne must have been happy to see it come out in Australian yellow.

The helmet was yellow, the pads weren’t ultralight, and the racket had the Kookaburra logo in place of MRF or Adidas, but who took care of those five minutes?

The first shipment of Perry was in the hips and the short-legged field player was very embarrassed and the crowd was happy. He repeated the shot towards the deep square leg and got a pair.

“It’s incredible to roll against Tendulkar and watch Brian Lara hit,” said Australian international Perry, who would play a key role in the tri-series final against India. Perry also represented Australia in soccer.

Some deliveries were made by another Australian virgin, Annabel Sutherland, the daughter of James, the managing director of CA. But 46-year-old Tendulkar made it to the field players in a nonprofit, full spirit with the essence of “Charity Game”

Fans would have nothing against a booming cover drive, but even the lazy knock on the field player was loudly recognized.

It was over in five minutes, but it was indeed “Yesterday Once More”.

You reached your free article limit this month.

Register for free with The Hindu and get unlimited access for 30 days.

Subscription benefits include

Today’s paper

In a clear list you will find a mobile version of articles from the daily newspaper.

Unlimited access

Read as many articles as you want without restrictions.

Personalized recommendations

A selected list of articles that match your interests and preferences.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages load instantly.

dashboard

A single point of contact to view the latest updates and manage your settings.

admission

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Unconvinced? Know why you should pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans currently do not include e-paper, crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print products. Our plans improve your reading experience.