The first trailer for Wes Anderson’s highly anticipated new film, The French Dispatch, has arrived.

The comedy drama, directed by Wes Anderson based on a screenplay written by Anderson, includes stars such as Timothée Chalamet, Roman Coppola, Jason Schwartzman, Bill Murray and Owen Wilson.

The all-star cast, which also features with greats like Saoirse Ronan, Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Elisabeth Moos, Edward Norton, Anjelica Huston, Lyna Khoudri, Stephen Park, Christoph Waltz and more concerned, the story tells of “a love letter to journalists in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th century French city and brings to life a collection of stories published in The French Dispatch.”

The story created by Anderson will appear on the screen on July 24th via Searchlight Pictures.

Anderson, who was also a producer on the film, teamed up with Steven Rales and Jeremy Dawson for the project that started main photography in November 2018, wrapping Kansas Evening Sun in March 2019.

With the music of the legendary French composer Alexandre Desplat, rumors speculate that Anderson could strive for a premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

See the trailer below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TcPk2p0Zaw4 [/ embed]