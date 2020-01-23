advertisement

Billie Eilish shared the music video for her latest song “Everything I Wanted”. Eilish did the visual design, just like with her latest “Xanny” video. In the new clip, Eilish drives herself and her brother FINNEAS into the ocean. Look below.

“My brother and I wrote this song about each other and wanted to create a picture that underlines that we are there for each other in every way,” said Billie Eilish in a statement. “This is the second video that I directed. We worked so hard for hours. I love it, I hope you do too.”

“Everything i wanted” was released in November 2019 and was the first song by Billie Eilish since the release of her debut album. If we all fall asleep, where do we go?

