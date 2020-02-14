This is the spectacular moment when a waterfall in the Peak District seemed to flow backwards during Storm Ciara.

Helen Gant filmed on Sunday (February 9th) the extraordinary footage of water flowing up the children’s downfall in Derbyshire when the region was hit by high winds.

The 98-foot waterfall looks like it will flow in the opposite direction thanks to the strong winds that surround the natural beauty spot on the edge of the Kinder Scout mountain peak.

The enthusiastic hiker uploaded the footage to her Facebook page, where it was shared and viewed hundreds of times.

The waterfall seemed to flow backwards when it was hit by strong winds

Helen, 45, said she had seen the phenomenon a few times before – but it was by far the most spectacular.

She said: “I only really started climbing recently, but I have been walking and hiking since childhood.

“I love it and go for a walk. My parents have taken us to the mountains all the time, so I always do it.

“It was really exciting to see how the waterfalls behave. It was crazy. It was exciting to walk upstairs.

“I was up a few times when I can see children from my garden.

“I love exploring it when it does. I’ve never seen it as dramatic as last Sunday.

“The water came across the footpath, so you’re absolutely drenched when you’re up there.”

But Helen also warned of the dangers of hiking in such stormy conditions and urged others not to try it this weekend during Storm Dennis.

She added: “It felt completely safe because the wind was constant. It buffed a bit, but it never blew us to the edge, always inland.

“I say it’s completely safe, but I don’t want to encourage anyone to go there this weekend. We felt safe in these conditions.

“It was still exciting, but you always have to be careful with the risks. A couple of days later it was also incredible as it was frozen and covered with ice.

“People go ice climbing sometimes, but it’s far from stable enough at the moment.”

The natural wonder is part of the famous Pennine Way Trail, which begins in the Peak District and extends 268 miles to Kirk Yetholm on the Scottish Borders.

