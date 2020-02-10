“I like actors that I know are real. You can say, man, there’s an intensity about their stuff. You can see right away that they are real people, you know? “– Alan Vega.

In 1970 Alan Vega and Martin Rev partnered with a groundbreaking vision and minimalist electronic instruments to form the uncompromising proto-punk band Suicide.

The duo, which got its name from the title of a ghost rider comic, established the early formations of the New York punk movement with a series of violent, chaotic and radical live performances with Vega on the microphone.

Vega remembered the band’s beginnings and once said: “We were booed as soon as we got on stage. The way we looked, they gave us hell. “That didn’t hold them back, but on the contrary, it drove them with a lot of energy.

In 1977, Suicide released her self-titled debut album, A Rough and Brutal Reflection of Urban Life, which merged several genres of outside music and did so with great effect. With Rev on the electronics and Vega, who delivers his growling rock’n’roll vocals, Suicide opened their album with “Ghost Rider”, a title that is now synonymous with the band.

Suicide shows would become aggressive verbal attacks between the crowd and Vega that would excite the emotions and make his stage behavior relentless. Below you see footage of a live show from 1977, when the suicide front man looks blankly into the crowd and murmurs the words of “Ghost Rider” with sporadic attacks.

