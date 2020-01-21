Watch the live stream video of the impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump

advertisement

The impeachment proceedings against President Donald J. Trump in the Senate are not only a decisive moment in the history of our country. It is also a big television event.

The process, which begins on Tuesday, January 21, is expected to be carried out across all major communications networks, as well as PBS and C-SPAN. TVLine will provide a live stream of the process daily.

According to CNN, the procedure starts on day 1 at 12.30 p.m. Senate leaders are expected to comment on the Senate before 1:00 p.m.

In this case, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will present his organizational decision. After it has been read out, the house managers and the White House defense team each have one hour to argue before the Senate Minority President Chuck Schumer suggests a change. This is followed – as you guessed it – by further arguments.

The duration of the procedure on day 1 depends on how many amendments Schumer submitted.

The House Justice Committee approved impeachment proceedings against President Trump on December 13. The first article accuses POTUS of “putting pressure on Ukraine to help it in the re-election campaign by damaging democratic rivals,” the New York Times said. “The second article accuses him of hindering Congress by blocking testimony and refusing documents in response to Parliament’s subpoena in the impeachment investigation.” He is the third accused US President after Presidents Andrew Johnson (1868) and Bill Clinton (In 1998). No president has ever been convicted.

On January 18, the White House submitted a brief on behalf of President Trump. The seven-page document indicated that the impeachment was “unconstitutional” and a “brazen and illegal attempt to reverse the 2016 election results”.

Bookmark this page to check in at any time for the impeachment process – and scroll down to discuss the process in the comments.

