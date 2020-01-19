Watch the future Code Orange bass player lose his shit during one of the band's earliest shows - Kerrang!

advertisement

The time spent in the music industry works on the principle of dog years: every year feels the same as seven normal years and a hilarious blurring of toppling over and getting into trouble. And although you may be a front row fanboy right now, you may already be ready to go on stage in a few years. A perfect example of that poetry is this recently excavated video from the current bass player of Code Orange who absolutely loses his shit at one of the band’s first shows.

The show in question appears to have ended in 2010 at West End 2153 in Ashtabula, Ohio, when Code Orange was still Code Orange Kids. The current bassist Joe Goldman, who joined the band in 2011, can be seen on the front, air-flowing along and screaming lyrics on his lungs. Joe is now clearly a huger guy and known to many for the huge Lincoln-like beard he has rocked over the years, but it is heart-warming to see that before joining his band, he was also one of those kids who lived for them.

See how Joe is going to fuck in 2010 with Code Orange Kids:

Last week Code Orange announced the upcoming release of Underneath, their new album to be released in March. Speaking to Kerrang!, Drummer and singer Jami Morgan called the album “more relevant than anything that comes out this year in rock and metal.”

“I think there are a lot of great things in rock and metal, but there aren’t a lot of things that feel super relevant. I think a lot of older things now feel more relevant than some of the current things that come out … I’m not saying that about hardcore or extreme music, but in terms of something that is creaking the surface – what I intend to do – I do not feel that something is incredibly relevant in a way that is not just trying to be a transparent attempt at cashing in to co-opting what is cool. This record is not, but it is more relevant than everything that comes out this year in rock and metal. Period. ”

Watch the video for the title number below:

