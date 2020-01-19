Watch The Cure cover The Doors live, 1991

advertisement

In 1991, The Cure produced a brilliant live reproduction of the legendary Doors track “Hello, I Love You” when he appeared on the Tonight With Jonathan Ross show.

The track, which originally appeared on Doors’ 1968 Waiting for the Sun album, has become one of the band’s most commercially successful releases and has been highly acclaimed worldwide.

Jim Morrisson, the infamous frontman of Doors, wrote the track in 1965 but hid it in his drawer of demos for three years before finally putting it in the studio for official release.

Robert Smith and The Cure, who have often discussed the influence of The Doors, decided to pay homage to the band when they produced a live version for British television in the early 1990s. A few years later, in 2004, the group released “Join the Dots: B-Sides & Rarities”, a box set that gathers some tracks less heard by The Cures that play “Hello, I Love You” would include.

