The conners took a big risk when the show turned away from their script to record a live routine. The show included live events taking place in relation to the New Hampshire primaries, and viewers estimated that many of them had heard about the Democratic candidate Andrew Yang, who dropped out of the race during the show.

Thank you for watching #TheConnersLive, East Coast! 👏 pic.twitter.com/xG1o8FMKTE

– The Conners (@TheConnersABC) February 12, 2020

After their successful appearance, which was slightly delayed in the New England region, the performers gathered to form a curtain.

The audience was sure to send out appreciation for the show’s seamless live acting. One user in particular appreciated the cast’s ability to maneuver through the show without ever feeling rushed or forced.

A suspiciously well oiled machine. The cast is too talented. Give us a stutter or even an uncomfortable break so we can believe it’s live! #TheConnersLive pic.twitter.com/orrPiDIZTL

– Ryan Perpich (@ryanperpich), February 12, 2020

“Really impressed with the timing, the transitions went well, lines seemed to hit the spot or enough not to make a difference,” tweeted a user.

Another wrote: “It is very impressive how great actors appear to be performing live. The cast of The Conners is thrilled.”

Um … tonight is #TheConners … LIVE, right? Damn it! Not ONE crack, no missed line, damn it! Bravo!!! #TheConnersLive

– Nasia Rená (@say_naja) February 12, 2020

Before the episode aired, showrunner Bruce Helford spoke to Variety about his expectations for the evening.

He expected a larger audience than usual and was confident that his cast would perform well. If you ignore the feedback on social media, it sounds as if the viewers agree with his opinion.

“We will obviously get a lot of new viewers, so we wanted to show them a good episode of The Conners,” he said in the interview. “There’s a lot going on emotionally on the show between Harris and Mark and Dan and Darlene and Dan and his girlfriend Louise.”

“At the same time, we said that if we did, we didn’t want it to sound preaching in any way, in any form, or in any form,” added Helford. “This family is political enough in its own way because the working class is affected every day by what’s going on at the top. We wanted to be sure that it was represented, but naturally and organically represented – and just scattered somehow.”