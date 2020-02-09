In 1969, a 14-year-old Beatles super fan named Jerry Levitan managed to sneak into John Lennon’s hotel room and secure an exclusive interview.

The meeting, which took place at the King Edward Hotel in Toronto, led Levitan to convince the legendary Beatle to allow him to do an interview, which surprised Lennon himself. The meeting remained trapped on an old tape recorder for 38 years until Levitan director Josh Raskin collaborated on a new project. I met the walrus.

Levitan, who had heard the rumor that Lennon had flown to Toronto, entered the hotel suite and recorded a 30-minute conversation that was later reduced to five minutes. Raskin, who recruited illustrators James Braithwaite and Alex Kurina, created an animated short film that used the original interview as a soundtrack.

The film was later nominated for the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film by the Oscars and praised by critics for its mix of hand-made and computer-generated illustrations.

Lennon, who entertained the child, answered with honest and sincere answers to all the questions he was faced with, addressing issues such as politics, human nature and marijuana.

See the movie below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jmR0V6s3NKk [/ embed]

Remarks