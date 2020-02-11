<noscript><iframe width="600" height="338" src="https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/HcmwPPAiO4s" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

The cast of Station 19 claims to be the best and bravest in Seattle for almost three years. But how much do they know about the wild roles in which they live? In this super sweet exclusive game, the cast is subjected to a firefighter quiz, and it’s clear that some have done more of their homework than others.

It should come as no surprise that Jaina Lee Ortiz knows her stuff, including the test that every firefighter (or firefighter) has to take to get certified – because she took him along to prepare for the show! That only makes the fact that Andy won’t be a captain this season even more frustrating.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

However, it is difficult to say who will finish second as the rest of the cast was surprised by some fairly simple people. You should all know what EMT stands for, right? Well, they don’t, so we have to be happy that they look really great in these uniforms (and they look really great). And we’ll see them in action again this Thursday!

Station 19 starts on Thursdays at 8 / 7c on ABC with TGIT.

Gray Damon, Station 19 Photo: Byron Cohen, ABC