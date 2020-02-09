Guitarist John Frusciante made his first appearance since reuniting with Red Hot Chili Peppers. Frusciante last appeared with the band in 2007. He played a three-piece set with Anthony Kiedis and Flea at a memorial concert for Andrew Burkle organized by the Tony Hawk Foundation. Stephen Perkins of Jane’s Addiction played drums for Chad Smith while the Chili Peppers played “Give It Away”, Gang of Fours “Not Great Men” and The Stooges “I Wanna Be Your Dog”.

Frusciante returned to the Chili Peppers in December after a ten-year absence, replacing Josh Klinghoffer. It is the second time that Frusciante is returning to the Chili Peppers. He left the band for a brief moment in the 1990s. Klinghoffer recently appeared on the WTF podcast with Marc Maron and spoke about his departure. He found that this was a “total shock but not a surprise” and that he felt a “big wave of love for her and love for everything he could” The Chili Peppers are expected to lead three festivals in May: Hangout in Alabama, Boston Calling and BottleRock in Napa, California.

