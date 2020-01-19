advertisement

Watch out for the gap! The forgotten pipe pioneer, Minnie Smith

The London Underground’s “Mind the Gap” warnings are older than we thought.

“Mind the Gap” is known worldwide as the catchword of the London Underground. But where does it come from?

Earnings for this phrase usually go to Peter Lodge [around 1968]. The sound engineer recorded his own voice for the network after the hired speaker started requesting royalties. At least that’s the story.

The other person associated with the warning is Oswald Lawrence. His stentorian tones used on the north line are the ones you can probably remember in your head. His announcements were withdrawn a few years ago to be reinstated following a call from his widow Margaret. This touching video tells this story.

But a previous announcer has been forgotten from this niche in transportation history: Minnie Smith

Minnie “Mind the Gap” Smith

Meet Minnie Smith from Peckham, a 61-year-old platform attendant who worked at Charing Cross. In February 1961, Minnie’s skill in shouting was challenged by no less than one Supreme Court judge.

Three years earlier, a passenger named Lilian East had slid down the 8-inch platform gap while trying to board a subway train. The injured lady later brought London Transport to court by asserting negligence and seeking compensation.

However, the traffic authority claimed that a warning had been issued. Her employee Minnie Smith had “the best screaming voice on Charing Cross” and “Mind the Gap!” several times before the incident as directed.

The judge, Justice Veale, chose London Transport. Her star employee was named “Little Minnie with the Mighty Voice” by the Daily Mirror. “I just happen to have a loud voice,” she told the newspaper. “My husband … used to say that he couldn’t say a word against me.”

The incident happened in 1957 and showed that the “Mind the Gap!” This phrase was used by London Transport employees more than a decade before Peter Lodge recorded it.

Source: Daily Mirror, March 1, 1961. Accessed through the British Newspaper Archive.

