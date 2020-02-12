With a new Nine Inch Nails album that will be on its way very soon, Trent Reznor promised to be “a huge pot of fear”. We thought we were looking back on one of NIN’s most iconic moments when they took the stage in Woodstock 94.

Nine Inch Nails was concerned about appearing on the 25th anniversary show of the mega-company Woodstock. Like most acts that signed up for the infamous set. But a mud fight before the show got them into the spirit of things before they even stepped on the stage.

The video below shows the band on stage and looks just like the happy audience in front of them. completely baked in mud. Nine Inch Nails then stand out with a thundering 15-song set that would be long remembered by those who saw it.

The festival was organized as a celebration of 25 years of rock’n’roll that followed the legendary Woodstock Festival of 1969. Contrary to the unfortunate attempt at the 50th anniversary, which was not carried out last year, this festival had some strong commercial supporters.

Seeing the metal legends Nine Inch Nails as part of such a commercial company was something that many fans of the band couldn’t reconcile with their ethos. The singer Trent Reznor revealed the simple answer: “The money. To be honest, it’s basically about balancing the cost of the tour we’re doing. “

The festival, which was attended by more than half a million people, welcomed some strong rockers to take over the stages. Aerosmith, Metallica, Bob Dylan and Green Day would be performing under a variety of incredible acts sometime over the weekend. With a heavy downpour and a surging mass of participants trudging through the ever-growing mud pits, these steps were soon covered with thick and smelly mud.

Green Day decided to choose their mud fight with the audience on stage during a very memorable performance on the closing day of the festival. As so often, Nine Inch Nails did things in her own way. With by far the largest amount of the entire event, which was waiting for the arrival of Reznor and Co. on Saturday, August 13, the band adorned the stage from head to toe with mud.

The complete story came out later: “There was a small accident on the way to the stage,” said Trent Reznor after the performance to MTV. “It becomes a mud wrestling thing that escalates to a full mud riot … I accidentally stumbled and pushed Danny [Lohner] face into the mud. He returned the favor by pointing me at the Body hit. ”

It meant that Reznor and the rest of the band performed the Mammut 15 song set as moving blurs of thick New York filth. Right from the start, NIN provided amazing moments with the imposing opener “Pinion”. This is followed later in the set by a cover of Joy Divisions “Dead Souls” and the frenetic finisher “Head Like A Hole”, which together make up a set of old rock gold. It left the crowd with a bubbly mass of energy and intense mud-covered fun.

“After I committed to becoming a corporate nightmare, I feared with a Pepsi logo behind the Woodstock thing,” Reznor later said. “But I’m happy to say that I got in a good mood here. It’s a pretty positive thing for the fans who visited us.”

Whether it was the mud fight before the show or the passing of the audience to keep the game off the stage, this Nine Inch Nails performance will go down in history. In fact, Reznor’s outfit hangs in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame today and soon the name of the band will be there – mud drips all over the floor.

