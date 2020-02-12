Luke Combs gave the legendary folk song “Man Of Constant Sorrow” its own touch during a recent tour stop. Press Play at the top to view the footage of the performance.

During his show on February 8th at the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois, Combs and his bandmates circled around a microphone to get a stripped down version of the classic. With acoustic guitars, a mandolin and many soulful harmonies, Combs and his band deliver an impressive, impressive interpretation of the beloved melody.

Although “Man Of Constant Sorrow” gained a new level of awareness through Dan Tyminski’s version, which was included in the 2000 hit film Oh brother, where are you?The origins of the song go back to the early 1900s. Over the years, several interpretations of the song have been recorded by Waylon Jennings, Bob Dylan, the Stanley Brothers, Joan Baez, Roscoe Holcomb and others.

Combs is currently headlining “What You See Is What You Get Tour” with the support of Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker, a run that is slated to last until September. During this hike, Combs swapped the set lists and even gave fans a preview of some of his new music. He recently made his debut with the song “Without You”, a heartfelt track dedicated to his family, friends and fiancé.

In the meantime, Combs’ new single “Does to Me” – a duet with his longtime music hero Eric Church – is climbing in the country radio charts.

