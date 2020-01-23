Watch live: impeachment proceedings against President Trump

advertisement

WASHINGTON – US House impeachers will continue to make their case for President Donald Trump’s impeachment on Thursday.

The seven Democrats who act as impeachers or state attorneys-at-law began on Wednesday to present their arguments. Lead prosecutor, MP Adam Schiff, gave the introductory arguments and explained the case he and other Democrats had worked on during impeachment hearings late last year.

The prosecutors spoke together for about eight hours on Wednesday. They have a total of 24 hours to present their case within three days before President Trump’s team of lawyers can present his case against impeachment. The defense is expected to begin the fight on Saturday.

Discussions on Wednesday started at 10 a.m., less than 12 hours after a marathon day on Tuesday when the rules and procedures for the process were debated. The Senate met on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. to begin its debate and did not vote on the rules until around midnight on Wednesday.

During this marathon debate, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer proposed eleven amendments to the decision brought in by majority chairman Mitch McConnell. The amendments proposed subpoenas for documents and testimony from former National Security Advisor John Bolton and Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney. All eleven amendments were rejected by the party.

