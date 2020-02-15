SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Officials from the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency and representatives from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as local hospital officials, should provide an update to COVID-19, the novel corona virus, on Friday afternoon.

Wilma Wooten, District Health Officer, spoke; Eric McDonald, medical director of the county’s epidemiology and immunization division; Nick Yphantides, the county’s chief medical officer; Jennifer Erin Staples, medical epidemiologist for the vector-borne diseases department of the CDC; Patty Maysent, CEO of UC San Diego Health; and County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher.

Look back for updates on this evolving story.

