<noscript><iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/d7Lc8Eo6yTc" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Quibi is launching a short-form mobile streaming service in April, and the trailers for its shows are beginning to trickle. On Friday, Quibi released a trailer for his upcoming action thriller series, Most Dangerous Game, and you know what? It looks cool and we are very happy about it!

Most Dangerous Game is a contemporary version of Richard Connell’s famous old short story about a rich man chasing a man who became public domain this year. It shows Liam Hemsworth as a man with an incurable disease who wants to take care of his wife (Sarah Gadon) and unborn child before he dies. In desperation, he turns to a dodgy guy (two-time Oscar winner Christoph Waltz) who invites him with a special appearance: murderers hunt him for 24 hours. If he survives the day, he’ll get $ 24.5 million.

Most Dangerous Game was written by Scorpions Nick Santora and directed by Mad Men’s Phil Abraham, both of whom are executive producers. Quibi describes it as a “movie in chapters,” with each chapter lasting 10 minutes or less.

Everything you need to know about Quibi, the short-form mobile streaming service

Previously, Quibi released trailers for his thriller The Fugitive, led by Kiefer Sutherland, the comedy series Flipped, and drag documentaries Night Gowns with Sasha Velor, and everyone looks pretty funny. There could be something about this Quibi thing.

Most Dangerous Game will be premiered in April. Quibi starts on April 6th.

Liam Hemsworth, the most dangerous game Photo: YouTube / Quibi