The artist, formerly known as Adele Dazeem, returned to the Oscar stage on Sunday to release another frosty hymn for a queen.

Idina Menzel channeled her inner Elsa and treated the world with a special performance of “Into the Unknown”, one of several show stops from Disney’s Frozen II. The catchy tune that reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts in the US Kid Digital songs , was nominated for best original title at this year’s Academy Awards.

Watch a portion of Menzel’s performance via the following tweets (which will be replaced with an official video as it becomes available):

This performance was one of the most anticipated moments of the night, not only because of Frozen’s popularity. The last time Menzel sang at the Oscars was 2014, the year in which John Travolta slaughtered her name when she introduced “Let It Go”.

“I was very sorry for eight seconds,” Menzel admitted during a performance on Watch What Happens Live. “Then I said to myself, ‘Pull yourself together. This is your chance. Sing the damn song. “But it bothered me for eight seconds. It threw me a little. “

This year Menzel was joined by the Norwegian singer Aurora, who mentions the “secret siren” of Elsa in large numbers. And here’s a fun little fact: Billie Eilish, also an Oscars actor this year, names Aurora as one of her earliest influences. “Something inside me clicked, that’s what I want to do, whether it’s going anywhere or not,” said Eilish Vanity Fair of seeing the music video for Aurora’s single “Runaway” from 2015 for the first time.

The women were joined by nine other voices from Elsa from all over the world: Maria Lucia Heiberg Rosenberg, Willemijn Verkaik, Takako Matsu, Carmen García Saenz, Lisa Stokke, Kasia Łaska, Anna Buturlina, Gisela and Gam Wichayanee.

Click PLAY in the video above to watch Menzel & Co.'s appearance of "Into the Unknown"