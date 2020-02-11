Hardy’s “One Beer” plot is fairly straight forward. Written by Hardy with co-authors Jake Mitchell and Hillary Lindsey, the song tells the story of a young couple who get pregnant, have a child, make it work, and wonder forever what “a beer can do”.

But the music video “One Beer” picks up this story and ignites it … in the truest sense of the word.

The music video follows a similar line with teenage pregnancy and the like, but emotionally shows that the baby is growing up to be a fireman. Before the video ends, it’s the little baby who, at a time when she wasn’t ready, changed her life and saved her mother’s life in a fire.

Fans never saw it coming.

“I knew @hardymusic’s ‘One Beer’ was a great song when it was released, but the music video does it 50 times better,” writes a Twitter user about the video, directed by Justin Clough and in Watertown , Tenn, was filmed.

“If you know me and music, it often hits an emotional point,” says another shocked viewer. “This video hit hard.”

The video not only shows a powerful, fateful story, but also shows Hardy, who stands alongside long-time friends and compatriots Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson, whose undeniable vocals are included in the song.

The song appears on Hardy’s Hixtape Vol. 1 collaboration album released last September. Next, Hardy and Cole Swindell will be on his Down to Earth tour starting March 5th.

