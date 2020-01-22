Watch Fall Out Boy on TV game show The price is right - Kerrang!

advertisement

While Fall Out Boy is still planning their next musical steps as a band, half of the pop punk kings in Chicago appeared yesterday (Jan. 21) in the TV program The Price Is Right as part of the Music Week. edition of the show.

In the run-up to the 62nd annual GRAMMYs, FOBs Pete Wentz and Patrick Stump stopped at the price control show, with bassist Pete in particular showing his epic spinning skills on the famous wheel of the program and Patrick brilliantly encouraging him. “Two weeks in and I have already reached a peak this decade,” Pete then posted on Twitter.

Pete, of course, already has experience with TV game shows, after being included in slime in 2019 for a revival of the classic Nickelodeon program Double Dare.

“I have been treated in many substances so far,” he joked at the time. “Many cold liquids and a kind of orange powder. I grew up watching, and I remember that they filled flags in their shirts and such. I’ve always wanted to sit on it! I also remember that when I was little, I thought, “I could do all those physical challenges.” They are harder! I will tell little people this: they are harder than I thought … “

Anyway, watch a few clips from Pete and Patrick about The Price Is Right below, and if you are in the US, you can view everything here.

Kerrang! recently spoke to Fall Out Boy about their possible plans for a sequel to the MANIA 2018 album, revealing to Patrick: “We’ve talked a lot. There are two mindsets. One is that you have a record cycle, you turn records off and then you go on tour and bla, bla, bla. That is something very businesslike. And there is the other school, where you wait for inspiration, you experiment and you discover. I feel that we have the luxury of choosing right now, and I choose to be personally inspired. Look, I really don’t want to be in my 70s, on a bus playing stadiums – I don’t want to be The Rolling Stones, but if Pete has lyrics that are so convincing, I will that is exactly what the interplay is. At the moment I am waiting a bit for those numbers. And we have the bubbles of them … “

“Really?” Pete replied. “I don’t want to say that we have the bubbles of something, because I don’t think so. If there are bubbles, they’re only known to Patrick!”

“I mean, they can be free for many, many years – I don’t know,” Patrick continued. “I really don’t know what it takes, but I do know that the next album we release, or whatever we do, is something we really care about. And it is something we are going to spend a lot of time on.”

View this space …

