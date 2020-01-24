Watch Eli Manning emotionally announce the resignation of New York Giants

advertisement

Eli Manning pulls out of the NFL and holds a press conference to make it official on Friday. CBS Sports HQ broadcasts the retirement press conference and he is supported by his family. He has been a member of the New York Giants since 2004.

Manning has built a strong career. He is most remembered for what he did in the playoffs when he led the Giants to Super Bowl victories in 2007 and 20011. And both Super Bowls were against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Scroll down to see some of the key moments of the Manning press conference.

Slip 1 from 3Manning arrives

Eli Manning has come to his retirement press conference.

We’ll have the LIVE right here: https://t.co/CnNDLTtJSI pic.twitter.com/hadu7o0Srn

– CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) January 24, 2020

Here’s a look at Manning and his family at the Giants facility to announce his retirement. He is there with his wife and children and looks sharp.

Slip 2 by 3Did it in its own way

“From the first moment I did it my way. I couldn’t be anyone else than I am.” – Eli Manning pic.twitter.com/HrkuMh4CEf

– CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) January 24, 2020

One of the most remarkable things that Manning said was that he could go out on his own terms. Manning leaves the game healthy and is a two-time champion. Not bad for a guy from Ole Miss.

Slip 3 from 3No. 10 retired

John Mara: “No giant will ever wear number 10 again.” Eli Manning will also be included in the #Giants’ Ring of Honor next season.

– Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 24, 2020

Giants owner John Mara said there will be no other Giants player wearing number 10 again. The organization has so much respect for Manning and he will be remembered as one of the team’s greats.

That is developing.

