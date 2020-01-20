Watch Edward Scissorhands at Boggs' House in Florida this April with a walking tour and haircuts

advertisement

Hello, Avon is calling! To join On the set cinema for the ultimate Edward with the scissor hands Event on April 25, 2020 in Lutz, Florida. They take you to the once pastel-colored suburb where Tim Burton filmed one of the most popular cult classics of all time! For the first time, fans can visit, tour and hang out at the Boggs family home. So many unforgettable scenes from the film took place in this house – this is where Peg (Dianne Wiest) takes Edward (Johnny Depp) for the first time after leaving the castle. There Edward cuts his first hedge into a dinosaur where the barbecue takes place in the neighborhood. where Kim (Winona Ryder) meets Edward in her bedroom for the first time, where Edward cuts everyone’s hair and where the beautiful ice dance scene takes place.

On the Set Cinema, fans will take a tour of the filming locations in the neighborhood and an inside tour of the Boggs house. After that, everyone can sit back and relax under the blue sky in the back yard to enjoy a barbecue in the neighborhood. Food and drinks are available for purchase. Fans also have the option to get their haircut in the back yard! We encourage everyone to dress up as Tim Burton. ‘Edward with the scissor hands“Character or in your lightest / pastel-colored outfit. We will all end the night with a very special outdoor show Edward with the scissor hands in the back yard where everything takes place! Who brings the ambrosia salad?

On the set cinema is an ongoing film series that goes one step further with rare film screenings of cult favorites and horror classics at their actual locations. Created by Kenny Caperton, who lives in a life-size replica of Michael Myer’s house from John Carpenter’s original Halloween.

Grab your tickets for it Edward with the scissor hands special event, today.

We all know it’s only so close that you can watch a movie when you watch it from the couch at home. Watch films like Beetlejuice, It Follows, The Blob and The Shining in the places where there is really a lot going on – be it in a small department store where Sarah Michelle Gellar lives for her in I Know What You Did Last Summer or in a California mansion where Sidney Prescott and Billy Loomis compete against each other during the high point of Scream will get you there on set cinema.

