Watch Danica Patrick dive into the snow in Green Bay and support Aaron Rodgers

advertisement

Danica Patrick definitely knows how to get into the Green Bay spirit. The racer is currently in Green Bay, Wisconsin to support her boyfriend Aaron Rodgers and his team, the Green Bay Packers, in a duel against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, January 19, when it got cold, Patrick took the cool Weather to a large extent, as seen in one of her recent Instagram posts.

In the clip, Patrick, wearing black leggings and a pink top, was seen in the snow next to her friend Erin Foley Buntin. The two then went on to really embrace the winter wonderland in Green Bay by making snow angels while shouting that it was actually cold outside.

“When in Rommmmm …. Green Bay !!!!!” Patrick has subtitled the Instagram video.

advertisement

As mentioned earlier, Patrick is in town to lean on her boyfriend while his team, the Packers, compete against the San Francisco 49ers to reach Super Bowl LIV. Patrick and Rodgers have been together for some time (so it is possible that Patrick is now used to the winters in Green Bay).

Patrick confirmed that she and Rodgers were an issue in January 2018 during an interview with the Associated Press.

“Yes, Aaron and I are meeting,” she said.

“Now I’m probably going to cheer the whole team on,” she added before making a statement. “Take out the word” probably “. Now I’m going to cheer on the entire team.”

Could the wedding bells be in their future since the two have such a committed relationship? According to Patrick, it’s a possibility, but the couple just go with the flow for now.

“That’s one of those things,” said Patrick when he appeared on Jenny McCarthy’s SiriusXM radio show in November. “You cannot bind yourself to something that happens in a certain way. If you really want something to happen, you have the same energy to be afraid that it won’t happen. You just have to let it go and say it : ‘Well, am I having fun today? Yup. Then life is good.’ “

In the meantime, Patrick and Rodgers take another important step in their relationship. According to TMZ, the couple bought a house in Malibu in November 2019. According to reports, they rented the house over the summer before finally buying the property.

—–

Subscribe to GroupChat, the official reality TV podcast from PopCulture.com! Click here to watch it or listen below.

WATI! Click Play and listen to GroupChat’s NEW Episode 19! We’re talking about the major Oscar snubs, the bachelor’s epic champagne goal, what’s going on with the marriage of a particular DWTS professional, and Kim Kardashian is getting excited about what she didn’t do in a basketball game. Tap on “Play” and log in!

advertisement