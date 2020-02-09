MORE OSCARS

Cynthia Erivo got everyone up and running at the Dolby Theater during Sunday’s Oscars with an emotional performance of “Stand Up,” one of this year’s five nominees for the best original title.

The powerful ballad was written by Erivo and Joshuah Brian Campbell for the film Harriet, in which Erivo portrays cult abolitionist Harriet Tubman. The song, a tribute to Tubman’s lasting legacy, even contains the activist’s last words in his lyrics: “I’m going to prepare a place for you.”

Erivo’s appearance in Harriet also earned her a Best Actress nomination against Scarlett Johansson (marriage story), Saoirse Ronan (little women), Charlize Theron (bomb) and Renee Zellweger (Judy).

Watch Erivo sing "Stand Up"

On the way to the Sunday ceremony, Joker led the field with 11 nominations, while The Irishman (1917) and Once Upon A Time followed with 10 nods each. Other multi-nominated films were Jojo Rabbit (six), Little Women (six), Marriage Story (six), Parasite (six) and Ford v Ferrari (four).

