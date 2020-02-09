Billie Eilish continued her series of high profile performances on Sunday evening when she took the stage at the Oscars to appear in the annual In Memoriam segment. This year’s segment was full of famous names that were lost in the past year, including the recent loss of Kirk Douglas and the world-shattering loss of the NBA icon and Oscar winner Kobe Bryant.

Eilish teased her performance before the show as part of her Instagram story.

“It is an honor for me to be in the In Memoriam segment tonight for the Academy Awards for a song I’ve always loved. Watch with us,” the young singer wrote on Instagram.

The song selection turned out to be “Yesterday” by The Beatles, a suitable choice for the segment. It started with Kobe Bryant and gave him the top spot ahead of other famous names like Rutger Hauer, Buck Henry, John Witherspoon, Peter Fonda, John Singleton and Kirk Douglas.

It is a special moment for Eilish and only the latest from a series of important moments, including her historic Grammys. And it is far from finished.

Eilish will soon release the latest James Bond theme for No Time to Die, Daniel Craig’s last film in the role. The 18-year-old is the youngest artist in history to write and record a Bond theme song. He joins big names like Madonna, Paul McCartney & Wings, Tina Turner and Adele. Eilish wrote the song with her brother Finneas, who told Billboard that the sibling duo wrote and recorded the whole thing on the go.

“It feels crazy to be part of it in every way,” said Eilish in a statement when the song about Rolling Stone was announced. “It is a great honor to be able to make the theme song for a film that is part of such a legendary series. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever. I am still in shock.”

“Writing the title track for a Bond film is something we’ve dreamed of all our lives,” added Finneas. “There is no more iconic connection between music and cinema than Goldfinger and Live and Let Die. We feel so happy to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007.”

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Finneas was unable to reveal any details about the song, but revealed that he had seen the film simply by saying, “It’s great.”

At last month’s Grammy Awards, both Eilish and Finneas each won five awards. Eilish became the first woman and youngest artist to win the four categories “Best New Artist”, “Best Song” and “Best Record” for “Villain” and “Best Album for”, If we all fall asleep, where are we going ? Finneas has also been recognized for his work with his sister as a record, song and album, as well as Best Engineered Album, Non-Classic and Producer of the Year, Non-Classic.

No Time to Die will be released on April 10, 2020.

