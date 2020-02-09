MORE BILLIE

Two weeks after overcoming the Grammys, Billie Eilish made her Oscar debut when she remembered those who lost the industry this year on Sunday.

Together with her brother / songwriting partner Finneas O’Connell, Eilish played the breathtaking interpretation of “The Beatles’ Yesterday” when the faces of Hollywood’s beloved deceased flashed behind her.

Unlike other Oscars performers whose songs were announced weeks in advance, Eilish’s musical moment remained in the dark before Sunday’s big show. The same was true for Janelle Monae, who also seemed shy about what she had planned for the 92nd Academy Awards.

Watch part of Eilish’s appearance via the following tweet (which will be replaced with an official video as it becomes available):

As previously mentioned, Eilish recently cleaned up at their first Grammy Awards. The 18-year-old prodigy entered the ceremony as the youngest artist in Grammy’s history and was nominated for the four biggest prizes of the same year. Not only was Eilish named the best new artist, it also won the album of the year and the best pop vocal album for If we all fall asleep, where are we going? As well as the album of the year and the song of the year for “Bad Guy.”

And this may be the first time that Eilish has appeared at the Academy Awards, but it probably won’t be her last time. She was recently selected to record the theme song for No Time to Die (the new James Bond film). Depending on how it turns out, she could be back on the Oscar stage next year.

