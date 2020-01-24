Watch Billie Eilish and Brother Finneas in a self-directed video to find out what I wanted.

advertisement

Billie Eilish’s talent knows no bounds. The singer has now got behind the camera to shoot her current video for “everything I wanted”.

When the singer of “ocean eyes” informed her fans about social media, a new video for “everything I wanted” was soon available and of course brought the internet up to speed.

“EVERYTHING I WANTED” VIDEO OUT IN ONE HOUR EVERYWHERE 12PM PT. DIRECTED BY ME! STARRING MY BRUDDER FINNEAS😁😁, ”she said to her post.

The video begins with the words: “Finneas is my brother and best friend. Regardless of the circumstances, we are always there for each other. “A touching feeling for an artist whose star has always been held up by her family.

The video shows Eilish and her brother and musical assistant Finneas driving through a dark city at night. Both parties stare straight ahead as Eilish sings their latest single.

The mood only changes when Eilish turns the car off the road and drives to the beach, which turns towards the sea.

Watch Billie Eilish’s video to find out what I wanted:

In more recent news, Eilish became the youngest performer to take on the role of singer of the legendary James Bond theme song. The singer will take on the role for the 25th edition of the No Time To Die franchise when it is released this year.

Eilish said of the honor: “It feels crazy to be part of it in every way. It is a great honor to be able to count the theme song in a film that is part of such a legendary series. James Bond is the coolest movie franchise ever. I am still in shock. “

