Like a has been in the music scene for a while, and if there is something unique about her, it is her music style and evergreen songs that have helped her reserve a spot at the top.

The 37-year-old opened various aspects of her personal and professional life in a recent interview with Cool FMs Kaylah and N6.

In the interview Asa spoke about how she started as a rapper, her ideal collaborations in the music industry of Nigeria, her new album “Lucid” and her plans for the year.

Asa also gave us a peek into how fun and playful she can be.

One of the highlights of her interview was when she declared her love Naira Marley and even called himself a Marlian. Asa also showed off some dance moves while dancing on Naira Marley’s “Tesumole“.

The singer also told how her account was once emptied by yahoo boys.

Watch her full interview below:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-OVsCmIpSc0 [/ embed]

Photo credit: @coolfmlagos

