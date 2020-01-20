Watch an exclusive clip of Terry Sawchuk's Biopic Goalie

advertisement

Thanks to Dark Star Pictures we have an exclusive clip from goalie, a biography of the legendary hockey goalkeeper Terry Sawchuk with Mark O'Brien (Marriage history), Kevin Pollak (Three Christ) and Georgina Reilly (City on a hill).

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r__XT4Tx5bE (/ embed)

The life of a professional hockey player was not always glamorous. For the legendary goalkeeper Terry Sawchuk, every rescue means another cut in his exposed face and another drink to numb the pain. Even with a wife and seven children at home, he is haunted by the emptiness of his childhood, which he tried to fill with cheering crowds. Sawchuk traveled across the country and provided 103 exclusions and 400 stitches to his face to prove that this is a man who lives, breathes and dies as a goalkeeper.

Goalie is slated to hit theaters on January 31 and DVD and digital on February 25.

