In 1958, a 17-year-old singer named Joan Baez took the stage at the legendary “Club 47” in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The venue, which became the epicenter of the region’s folk music scene from 1958 to 1968, should consider Shawn Colvin, Bob Dylan, Tom Rush, Joni Mitchell and many more as kickstarters for their careers from the intimate stage.

Joan Baez in particular is the name that stands out after her groundbreaking show in the late 1950s. The footage, once considered lost, has been restored by American Masters, who created a film on Baez’s fiftieth anniversary in Joan Baez: How Sweet the Sound.

“Joan Baez had the courage to convince her when she was young,” says Susan Lacy, series creator and executive producer at American Masters. “Her artistry and her commitment to human rights make her a musical and political force that is just as relevant today as it was at the beginning of her career.”

An example of Baez’s extraordinary appearance in which she sings a traditional Scottish ballad entitled “Barbara Allen” has been saved and brought in high definition quality. With a small crowd present, the 17-year-old plays the guitar while delivering her angelic vocal range.

See the clip below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EFHTJ08U_Fg [/ embed]

