David Bowie has seen many things in his entire life. One of the most influential musicians of the 20th century, pronounced pioneer of all forms of artistic expression and probably most importantly the founder of the society for the prevention of cruelty against long-haired men.

“The longhair rebellion has begun,” BBC presenter Cliff Michelmore said in front of the camera in 1964 during a contribution to the national television program Tonight. A young Bowie, who was among his fellow students, had formed a collective unit to oppose the criticism they received for outgrowing her hair.

“Well, I think we’re all pretty tolerant,” said 17-year-old Davey Jones when asked the interviewer, who is cruel to the teenagers. “But in the past two years we’ve had comments like,” Darling! “And” Can I carry your handbag? “That were thrown at us and I think it just has to stop now,” Bowie continued.

Moderator Michelmore, who is in charge of what you see, asks young Bowie whether aggressive insults he and his colleagues have received were surprising, weren’t they? “

“We have,” replied Bowie. “It’s not bad, really, I like it. I think we all like long hair and we don’t see why other people should be chasing us about it.”

See the clip below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w-ShvccGqsw [/ embed]

